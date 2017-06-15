Who is Karen?

EastEnders producer Sean O'Connor describes the formidable head of the Taylor clan as "a 20-a-day lioness, bringing up her kids with no support, no money and a very loud mouth." Single mother to five kids: Keanu, Bernadette, Chatham and Riley (older daughter Chantelle is not yet cast), Karen is basically the neighbour from hell, and previously clashed with the other new arrivals in the Square, Ted and Joyce Murray, when both families lived in the soon-to-be-demolished block of flats nearby.

Where have you seen the actress before?

Lorraine Stanley was in EastEnders last year in the recurring guest role of Thelma Bragg, mum of Jay Brown's schoolgirl fling Star, and also played the young Big Mo in 2004 prequel Pat and Mo (opposite Emma Cooke as the younger Pat Evans). Her other credits include Call the Midwife, Holby City and the films Made in Dagenham and London to Brighton.

What's in store for the character?

"She's protective of her family so if anyone's got a bad word to say about them, they're going to get it from her," reveals Stanley. "They don't come to the Square looking for trouble but if her kids are started on, she's in there. We'll be exploring their struggles as a working class family, and showing how the divide between rich and poor is wider than ever."

Watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of EastEnders below.

