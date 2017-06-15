Who is Bernadette?

Tough teenager Bernadette is part of chaotic Taylor clan who move into No.23 Albert Square this week, along with gobby mum Karen and siblings Keanu, Riley and Chatham. Eldest sister Chantelle lives nearby but does not yet make an appearance. Schoolgirl Bernadette is described as having no interest in anything apart from sitting around the house and dreaming of being famous one day.

Where have you seen the actress before?

The high-profile part is 19-year-old Clair Norris's first TV role. She studies at Miskin Theatre School at North Kent College. "I never in a million years thought my first TV job would be in EastEnders," she says. "It's surreal. I can't wait to see the audience's reaction to us."

What's in store for the character?

"She's a typical teenager," shares Norris. "Bernadette doesn't want to go to school, she just wants to watch reality TV which she thinks is a good way of making money - which is why she questions bothering with school. She just wants to be famous, basically!"

