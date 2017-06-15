Teen tearaway Keegan Baker has been revealed to be the son of new EastEnders matriarch Karen Taylor.

Tonight's episode of the BBC1 soap saw the rowdy Taylor clan arrive on the Square, their loud music and public rows already attracting raised eyebrows from the likes of Jack Branning and Carmel Kazemi.

But it was only in the dying minutes that Keegan was shown to be part of the family when he was seen getting a mouthful from mum Karen for not helping out with the move from Walford Towers.

On his experiences filming with his new on-screen family, actor Zack Morris said tonight: "It was so weird at first, having your own set and your own flat, because I haven’t really filmed inside much.

"My scenes have mainly been outside or in the school. So to have my own home, it’s reassuring and a comfort in a way. It feels like ‘I’m here for a while’."

As to how the camaraderie is behind the camera, he commented: "We’re all pretty similar off-screen, so we all get on really well. We do have a laugh. It’s quite hard to do scenes sometimes because we’re all laughing quite a lot.

"I blame Lou [Lorraine Stanley, who plays Karen] 100 per cent. She’s so funny, she gets carried away and then everything is just hilarious. I’ve had some scenes with Tish [Letitia Dean] and her, and it’s just impossible sometimes."

Scenes just broadcast saw Keegan ordered to bring in family dog Bronson, as fellow Walford High pupils Bex and Louise looked on in astonishment, aghast at the thought of the teen moving into the neighbourhood.

Up to this point, little has been seen of Keegan's family set-up, the emphasis for his character being on the trouble he's caused for both Bex and Louise.

Most recently, he's been seen claiming to have slept with a drunken Louise, who cannot remember the encounter and has even been left fretting that she might have contracted chlamydia.

So what impact will Keegan moving into town have on those that live close by? We sense tension on the horizon and the layers being peeled back on the teen toe rag. As to whether we'll find out more about Keegan now that his family are around, the actor added:

"Definitely. There’s a lot that I’ve been filming and coming up that will show more to him. The audience will get to understand why he’s the way he is, and will get to see what’s going on behind closed doors. You may feel sorry for him or at least understand why he is the way he is."

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of EastEnders below.

