Daniel Radcliffe comes over all Bear Grylls in the trailer for his new movie Jungle – except adventurer Bear wouldn't be dumb enough to plunge deep into a jungle with no clue about where he was going or how to get out again.

Jungle is based on a true story of a young Israeli man named Yossi Ghinsberg (Radcliffe). In the movie, Yossi and his friends follow a total stranger into the Bolivian jungle who promises to be their guide. But the stranger is not to be trusted: he abandons them and leaves them for dead.

What follows is a harrowing tale of survival. It's a bit like Leo Di Caprio's The Revenant, only with fewer bears and more snakes/spiders/biting ants.

Jungle is directed by Greg McLean and stars Daniel Radcliffe, Thomas Kretschmann, Alex Russell, Lily Sullivan and Jacek Koman.

It will premiere at the Melbourne International Film Festival in August and will be released in the US later this year. A UK release date has not been confirmed.