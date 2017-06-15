The history of Coronation Street pre-1960 will be told in three new novels to be published by Harper Collins.

The first - Christmas on Coronation Street - will be published in November, with two more books planned for 2018.

Manchester-based author Maggie Sullivan has penned the novels which 'tell the story of the early lives of the iconic matriarchs of the street'. The festive instalment looks set to focus on Elsie Tanner, who has to deal with the Blitz hitting Weatherfield during the Second World War.

Speaking about the project Sullivan said: "It has been so exciting to work with HarperCollins and ITV on this project, a wonderful opportunity to explore the lives of the old favourites and to get to know them better."

This isn't the first time that tie-in books have delved into the history of Coronation Street - Daran Little and Christine Green having already written about the wartime experiences of Elsie Tanner, Ena Sharples and Annie Walker.

A series of novelisations of early 1960s' episodes were also published, including the likes of Elsie Tanner Fights Back and Trouble at the Rovers.

