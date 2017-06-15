Rob Delaney, co-star and co-writer of the Channel 4 sitcom Catastrophe, will join a strong line-up of politicians this Thursday evening on BBC’s Question Time.

The comedian will feature alongside recently re-elected Labour MP Emily Thornberry, Tory politician Tobias Ellwood, Laura Perrins (co-editor of The Conservative Woman) and Lib Dem Norman Lamb.

The show will be filmed in Coventry and hosted by David Dimbleby.

Delaney is having quite a year, after the latest season of Catastrophe was met with widespread praise from critics. As he is not a UK citizen he was unable to vote in the recent election, but that didn’t stop him from getting behind Jeremy Corbyn’s election campaign. Watch his endorsement below.

Question Time airs on BBC1 at 10.45pm on Thursday