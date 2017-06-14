The pitch-black series inspired by the Coen brothers' Oscar-winning film is back – with Ewan McGregor playing the dual lead. Here's your guide to how to watch it, who's in the cast and what the new story is about...

What time is Fargo on TV?

Fargo series three continues on Wednesday 14th June at 10pm on Channel 4.

What's it about?

This ten-part series is set in 2010, and follows feuding brothers Ray and Emmit Stussy – both played by Ewan McGregor. Ray, a parole officer, wants to propose to his girlfriend and goes to ask his successful businessman brother Emmit for money to buy a ring. Emmit refuses, sparking a chain of events that plunges the Minnesota town into chaos, with police officer Gloria Burgle finding herself at the heart of it.

Who's in the cast?

After two fantastic seasons of Fargo starring Martin Freeman and Kirsten Dunst respectively in the leads, Ewan McGregor now heads up the cast – to rave reviews in the States. Joining him will be Carrie Coon as Gloria Burgle, alongside Mary Elizabeth Winstead and David Thewlis.