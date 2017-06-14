Fill the Waterloo Road-shaped hole in your life with a new Channel 4 series set in a school...

What time is Ackley Bridge on TV?

The new series continues on Wednesday 14th June at 8pm on Channel 4.

What is it about?

Ackley Bridge is set inside a new multicultural academy formed by the merging of two previously segregated Yorkshire schools with a sparkly headmistress on a mission to achieve racial integration and academic greatness. Of course, it doesn't all go to plan...

Who is in the cast?

Jo Joyners (EastEnders) plays the headmistress, with Paul Nicholls (The C Word) as her husband and the school's PE teacher. Liz White (Life on Mars) plays another teacher and single mother, while Adil Ray (Citizen Khan) is the school's sponsor and Sunetra Sarker (Broadchurch) co-stars as a dinner lady.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, and you can check it out here:

Anything else I should know?

Yes. You can find out more about Ackley Bridge right here.