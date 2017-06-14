We thought this was too good to be true. And now Jonny and Camilla's budding romance on Love Island is going to be left in tatters after an argument-fuelled couple of days on the island.

We unanimously screamed at our screens when Jonny and Camilla shared a kiss before bed and both admitted they had feelings for each other:

But a day is a long time in Love Island. It all starts to go wrong in tonight's episode after a lighthearted conversation about dating etiquette and who should pick up the bill takes a sudden serious turn. Remember people: Don't have in-depth conversations about politics or feminism on a first date. Got it? Good. This is how it goes:

Jonny: “With my ex for five years, I don’t remember her paying for a thing. She did offer, but in the end she just stopped offering.” Camilla: “Oh gosh, but surely at the beginning it’s better to go halves because you don’t know how it’s going to pan out?”

The conversation continued:

Jonny: “I don’t think so. I feel almost emasculated if a girl paid.” Camilla: “Really? I’d feel so awkward if I didn’t pay half.” Jonny: “I wouldn’t let you pay. Honestly, I wouldn’t. I’d find it really awkward. Totally.”

Then things get even more awkward as Jonny asked Camilla if she was a feminist, to which she replies…

Camilla: “Shouldn’t we all be feminists? Surely you believe in equality.” Jonny: “Oh I believe in equality but I feel like feminism believes in almost inequality.”

They continue:

Jonny: "Do women not have equality?” Camilla: “Absolutely not. There’s still, if you look at the number of females in high powered jobs, high level jobs…” Jonny: “The Prime Minister’s a woman.” Camilla: “Sure, and then how many other female MPs are there?" Jonny: “Enough. It’s not like it’s a boy’s club. I’m sure they just choose who’s more qualified for the job.” Camilla: “But do you think truly that we’ve achieved equality in the UK? Do you honestly believe women have equal opportunities to men?”

If the conversation isn't bad enough, it then ends with this little gem from Jonny:

Jonny - “I believe that women almost have more opportunities.”

After Camilla then felt a sense of regret for her actions she decides to blow off some steam and vent to Chloe:

“I’m not saying that he’s not entitled to his opinion, I’m just saying that I can’t agree with that. There have been little things I’ve noticed, sometimes at meal times, he doesn’t help clean up and he takes first, and will be like ‘pass me that’ when it’s at the other end of the table - he’ll want it straightup to him. I am funny about those things anyway. I feel like it comes across as though I’m trying to take a moral high ground and of course I’m not, absolutely not, and I respect that other people have different views. But for me, anyone who is at this time in life discussing feminism in that way, it really puts me off.”

Naturally he ends up hearing the whole thing from the next room (haven't they realised the villa has basically zilch privacy and no walls yet?). He is not happy and a mortified Camilla instantly regrets what she says.

Then, after a rejected apology from Jonny, Camilla feels let down and what she says breaks our hearts.

“I’m just disappointed in myself. Out of all the ways that situation could have been handled, that was the worst possible way. I literally might not open my mouth for the rest of my time in the villa. Because then you hurt people.”

“I’m so stupid, this is actually what I didn’t want to do - start liking someone before I got to know them. Because this is what happens when you move too quickly, then you find something out and then you just know this could never go anywhere.”

Is there any hope for the pair who were fast-becoming our favourite couple in the villa?

Only time will tell.

Love Island airs at 9pm on ITV2.