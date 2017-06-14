We’re only halfway through 2017, and it already feels like we’ve had a lifetime worth of great TV so far this year already.



But, there is still plenty more to come. Check out the best shows we can look forward to before the year is out below.

June

Poldark series 3 The BBC’s period drama gallops into its third season, as questions are raised over the paternity of Elizabeth’s unborn child.

Fearless Helen McCrory and Jonathan Forbes star in a new legal thriller from ITV.

9 June

Orange is the New Black season 5 Netflix’s flagship dramedy set inside a women’s prison will be back with a bang (spoiler alert?) on Friday 9 June.

15 June

Riviera A newlywed (Julia Stiles) discovers the grim secrets of her husband’s past after he is killed in the most bourgeois death sequence you’re likely to see on television this year: a yacht explosion. New on Sky Atlantic.

23 June

The Crystal Maze The IT Crowd's Richard Ayoade takes the reins from Stephen Merchant - and in the way way back, Richard O'Brien - to front this reboot of the 1990s game show.

GLOW: Season 1 A new comedy from the team behind Orange is the New Black, starring Alison Brie (Mad Men) as a struggling actor who gets lured into the world of female wrestling by comedian Marc Maron’s washed-up director-turned wrestling coach. New on Netflix.

25 June

Preacher: season 2 The bizarre, action-packed comic adaptation is back on Amazon Prime Video. As the New York Times put it, “the less you know, the better. Just watch it.”