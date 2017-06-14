Netflix's new dramedy GLOW - short for Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling - thrusts viewers into 1980s Los Angeles. Hair, spandex, bright lights, the works.

Executive produced by Jenji Kohan (creator of Orange is the New Black), the show was inspired by a bizarre and hilarious women's wrestling programme (also named GLOW) that became a cult hit in the US in the late 1980s.

The new show centres around a group of struggling actresses turned pro wrestlers who get together and try to build a successful wrestling show in order to launch their careers.



Find out all you need to know about the show's stars below.

Ruth Wilder (Alison Brie)

Who does she play?

Despite her tenacity, Ruth's acting career is at almost a dead stop before she gets called to an ambiguous audition looking for unorthodox women, which turns out to be... well, GLOW.

Where have I seen her before?

Brie is best known for her roles as Pete Campbell’s long-suffering wife Trudy in Mad Men, and Annie in Community. She also plays the voice of Diane in Netflix’s sardonic animation Bojack Horseman.

Debbie (Betty Gilpin)

Who does she play?

Ruth’s best friend turned wrestling nemesis.

Where have I seen her before?



You may have caught her brief stint as Fiona in the Lucy Liu-fronted Sherlock adaptation Elementary, or perhaps her turn as Audrey in Amazon Prime Video’s American Gods.

Sam Sylvia (Marc Maron)

Who does he play?



A washed-up b-movie director who takes on GLOW in order to secure finance for his latest film.

Where have I seen him before?



Maron has his own sitcom, but he is best known for his excellent podcast (WTF with Marc Maron) in which he hosts deep-diving interviews with celebrities in his garage (check out an episode with co-star Alison Brie below).