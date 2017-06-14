Who are they?

Nikki and Jonathan Tapper, plus their two children, 17-year-old Josh and 15-year-old Amy. They all sit down on their GIANT squishy leather sofa for family night... which is then transmitted to the nation.

Where do they live and what do they do?

The Tappers live in North London, and have done for 18 years. Jonathan used to own a kosher restaurant but now works as a chauffeur while Nikki is a nursery teacher.

Stay up to date on Twitter

All of the Tapper family are on Twitter, though some are more active than others. Amy @amytappsx is a bit quiet on social media, but her brother Josh @tapperofficial is more vocal, tweeting about telly even when Gogglebox isn't on. Now that's dedication. Mum Nikki @niktapper and dad Jonathan @jonathan_tapper have accounts too, where they tweet the odd family snap, and retweet a LOT of Gogglebox news.

What’s their Gogglebox style?

As they say, life in the Tapper household is "never dull and certainly never quiet". The Tappers are one down-to-earth family. So much so, they're not afraid of having a barney in front of the cameras. There have been some raised voices, and a couple of teenage temper tanrums.

There is definitely no putting on a front for Gogglebox, either. They are TOTALLY natural in front of the cameras. They watch the telly in their PJs and I don't want to point fingers, but there has even been some nose-picking...

Best quotes

The Tappers aren't ones for in-depth TV commentary, but they do come out with some good one-liners.

For example, "Is having a baby the same as having a poo?" Jonathan Tapper asked once, while watching One Born Every Minute.

And Amy Tapper comes out with plenty of gems, but this is one of our faves: "Did the Titanic actually happen?"

Best moment

This speaks for itself...