Let's take a moment to talk about Michael Portillo's blazer collection Pink and green must never be seen By Susanna Lazarus Wednesday 14 June 2017 at 10:00AM When it comes to his wardrobe, Michael Portillo is the shy and retiring type. He loves a neutral colour – beiges, blacks and greys. A real wallflower. His colour combinations are fairly conventional. He's not a man to be accused of exhibitionism Never. He's all about blending into the background. Pinstripes? Only if they're subtle. Blue and green must never be seen. And when life gives you lemons, never wear a lemon blazer