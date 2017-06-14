Let's take a moment to talk about Michael Portillo's blazer collection

And when life gives you lemons, never wear a lemon blazer

Blue and green must never be seen.

He's all about blending into the background.

He's not a man to be accused of exhibitionism

When it comes to his wardrobe, Michael Portillo is the shy and retiring type.

