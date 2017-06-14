Harry Potter stars don’t need invisibility cloaks to go incognito on the streets of Prague, apparently, as Tom Felton proved when he was in the Czech Republic's capital.

The actor, who played Draco Malfoy in the massively successful film franchise, managed to go busking on the city’s streets without being recognised at all.

A post shared by Tom Felton (@t22felton) on Jun 13, 2017 at 10:16am PDT

We don’t know about you, but we think we might have mistaken him for Tom Fletcher, the bespectacled lead singer of pop band McFly, had we been passing by.

It’s all in the glasses!

About to go running up these mountains...😱 A post shared by TomFletcher (@tomfletcher) on May 25, 2017 at 9:31pm PDT

Felton was in Prague to shoot his latest film, Ophelia, which sees him starring alongside Daisy Ridley.

She’s playing the titular Shakespearian lady, whose story has been ever so slightly changed for the new movie.

A post shared by Tom Felton (@t22felton) on Jun 2, 2017 at 11:06am PDT

He’s playing Laertes, Ophelia’s brother, alongside Clive Owen and Naomi Watts.

Don’t worry, though. He hasn’t forgotten where it all started.