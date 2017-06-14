Radiator ★★★

Premiere 12.30-2.20am Film4

An ageing population has put senior actors centre stage in film, whether in feel-good comedy (The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel) or austere family drama (45 Years, Amour). Radiator is gravely serious; the personal debut of English writer/director Tom Browne, who uses his own deceased parents’ Lake District cottage as the chaotic location to which (co-writer) Daniel Cerqueira is summoned by his worn-out mother (Gemma Jones) to talk sense into his infuriating father (Richard Johnson, 87, in his last role), who won’t get out of bed. Eccentricity blurs into tragedy and revelation in this low-budget chamber piece but, while it trades on discomfort, it’s ultimately vital.

For more of today’s free-to-air films, see our TV listings

