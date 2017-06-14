The first trailer for the sequel to the 90s cult horror Flatliners is here, and it features Grantchester’s James Norton making a pretty decent fist of an American accent.





Twenty-seven years after the release of the original, the sequel stars Ellen Page as a medical student who convinces a colleague (Norton) to stop and restart her heart so she can get an insight into what comes after death. Things seem to be all hunky dory until some sort of Final Destination-esque presence begins to hunt her and her fellow students down.



Sound familiar? That may be because it’s the exact plot of the 1990 original, swapping out Kiefer Sutherland, Julia Roberts and Kevin Bacon for Page, Norton and Diego Luna (Rogue One).

Here's the trailer for comparison's sake:





Why isn't it a remake? Well, it seems that Kiefer Sutherland is scheduled to pop up at some point, presumably far too late to warn Page and co against playing with life and death.

It's a stellar cast for what could end up being another run-of-the-mill horror flick, but the trailer does look promising.



The film will be released on 27th September 2017, 27 years after the release of the original. Niels Arden Oplev, famed for his Swedish-language adaptations of Stieg Larson's The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo, directs.