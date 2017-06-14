Poor Louise has been hit with more bombshell news on EastEnders, thanks to Walford High bullies Madison and Alexandra telling her that Keegan has chlamydia.

Louise has already been left reeling after Keegan disclosed that he'd slept with her at a recent party, but that she was too drunk to have remembered it happening.

Now, she has to cope with the revelation that she might also have contracted an STD as a result of the sexual encounter.

Upcoming episodes will see Bex grow increasingly concerned about her distraught friend, only for Keegan's claims to have further big repercussions by the end of the week.

Next week's episodes will then see Sharon take it upon herself to find out the truth about what happened and will end up confronting Keegan.

But she's in for a shock of her own when the pair come face to face. So is Keegan telling the truth about what went on between hm and Louise? Or has he been lying with the intention of making the teenager's life a misery?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of EastEnders below.

