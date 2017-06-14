* WARNING: SPOILERS. DO NOT READ IF YOU HAVE NOT WATCHED DELICIOUS EPISODE 1 *

Celebrity chef Leo (Ian Glen) had it all – a beautiful wife Sam (Emilia Fox), a thriving hotel business and a passion for food.

But he couldn't keep away from his ex wife, Gina (Dawn French) and the two enjoyed food-fuelled sex in the secluded cabin where he first betrayed his vows.

But now - he's dead and his sudden demise from a heart attack at the end of episode one has left a right old mess.

The series has offered a visual feast but it’s the sure-footed storytelling and strong central performances that has got me hooked.

Set in Cornwall, it looks beautiful as well, and I’m not just talking about the chiseled torso of son Michael (Ruairi O’Connor), who rather shamelessly creates his own Poldark-inspired West Country hayfield moment while hewing wood.

But it’s not unalloyed cheer.

A suicidal Michelin judge and a Sam and Leo’s troubled anorexic daughter Teresa has added a dark and piquant edge to an ultimately satisfying platter.

In episode two, the chef’s wife Sam, who had just found about his affair with Gina, has to face some more unwelcome surprises.

And there’s also a touching subplot involving an older couple on an anniversary trip where once again not everything is quite as it seems.

And don't think you've heard the last from Leo. He will continue to narrate events from beyond the grave....