The future of Neighbours looks uncertain following the news its Australian broadcaster, Ten Network, has entered voluntary administration.

As Ten assesses the viability of the business and holds out for a possible new buyer, speculation is mounting about the programmes it broadcasts - including Neighbours, which airs on Ten's digital offshoot channel Eleven (it moved from the main Channel 10 in 2011, where it had been shown from 1986). But what does the network's crisis really mean for the residents of Ramsay Street, a mainstay on UK screens for over 30 years?

COULD NEIGHBOURS BE AXED?

If Ten decides to sell off or axe some its shows as a cost-saving exercise, it wouldn't automatically mean the end of any Erinsborough action as Neighbours is independently produced by FremantleMedia. If the network ended up not being able to show the much-loved soap any longer, Fremantle could shop around and take the brand to another broadcaster or streaming service. Perhaps Neighbours could end up on Netflix?

HOW DOES IT AFFECT NEIGHBOURS IN THE UK?

Channel 5's deal to show Neighbours here is with Fremantle, not Ten, so even if Ten went under (highly unlikely) it's probable it would still be shown here. Back in March, Channel 5 owners Viacom reached a new deal with Fremantle reportedly securing Neighbours' future on UK screens for the next four years, after Viacom were said to be initially reluctant to continue airing the show which led to an online petition from fans.

WHAT HAPPENS NOW?

Ten is in a period of review, with a statement assuring it was "business as usual" for now, but there is no timescale on how long this will be - but seeing as the news of voluntary administration only broke in the last few hours that's not surprising. When asked about the potential impact on Neighbours int he UK , representatives from Fremantle and Channel 5 told RadioTimes.com: "We politely decline to comment..." as they did back in March during the contract renegotiation.

So for the moment there's no official word on whether Karl, Susan, Toadie and the gang could disappear for good... Has anybody started a petition yet?

Neighbours continues weekdays on Channel 5 at 1.45pm and 5.30pm.