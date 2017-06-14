Day 8 in the Big Brother house: Chanelle McCleary has absolutely blown her fuse.

Last night the C5 reality show dished out a formal warning to the ex-Ex On the Beach star after an argument with fellow housemate Kieran Lee. It all started with Chanelle spitting on the sofa where Kieran was sitting, joking that he "wants her". Kieran responded by mocking her lip fillers, and she retaliated by knocking the hat off his head, flicking his forehead as she went.

Cue many expletive-filled seconds of dialogue from Kieran with the phrase “You’re so lucky you’re a girl!” peppered throughout.

Although the two later made amends, Chanelle was called into the diary room where Big Brother herself issued a formal warning. Chanelle was told flicking off Kieran’s cap was unacceptable and she mustn’t act that way with a fellow housemate.

Big Brother issues Chanelle with a formal warning 😱😱🚫🚫#BBUK pic.twitter.com/lRRNRGjofr — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) June 13, 2017

And if that's not enough BB happenings for you, last night also revealed that former celebrity housemates Gemma Collins, Nicola McLean and Marnie Simpson are heading in to cause some mayhem. What will happen? Well, judging by this preview clip, you can expect Collins to misname housemates and let the nation know she enjoys an 11pm cigarette on the toilet.

Flirting, foot massages & fags on the toilet! 😍👣💩 @missgemcollins has only been here 2 minutes and she already has us in stitches! 😂😹 #BBUK pic.twitter.com/NHN91ttwZU — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) June 14, 2017

We're sure George Orwell would be proud.

Big Brother continues tonight at 10pm on C5

