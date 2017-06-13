Introducing the hero of Love Island 2017: Camilla Thurlow. The contestant has been praised by viewers after calling out fellow islander Chris Hughes for being disrespectful to Chloe Crowhurst.

Last night’s episode of the ITV2 reality show saw Chris openly admit that he’s not actually too keen on Chloe, who he partnered up with in the last recoupling. He then started joking about how his Love Island other half had "grabbed" him in the night and how she was "all over him".

Bomb-disposal expert Camilla was having none of it, diffusing Chris’s explosive remarks by telling him off: “Don’t say it like that, that’s really horrible.”

She added, “'I don’t like the way you’re talking about her. I would say that is disrespectful. You’re trying to make it look like it’s really one-sided and I would suggest that it’s not.”

Viewers couldn’t have been happier about his telling-off...

YES CAMILLA shut that boy down #loveisland — eliza (@elizarachel_) June 12, 2017

Can we just talk about camilla sticking up for chloe against chris... #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/h66FGH75Q6 — ellie (@elliecobban) June 12, 2017

The country when camilla was telling Chris off #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/rUNqAA7E1G — Classy Girl (@_zxhyla_) June 13, 2017

camilla defending chloe is exactly how all girls should speak about their friends when they're not around 👏🏼 #loveisland — maddie (@madale1ne) June 12, 2017

Yes Camilla it IS disrespectful! Gorn girl 💪🏽🔥 love her little cutie #loveisland — Liv Rook (@LivRook) June 12, 2017

And the normally quiet Camilla basked in her newfound confidence, puckering all the boys in the blind kissing challenge.

Now she's popped, she just can't stop! Have we broken Camilla? #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/URIScITMH5 — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 12, 2017

In short: CAMILLA FTW.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2