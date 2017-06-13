Love Island 2017 contestants: Montana Brown

Age: 21

Facebook: MontanaBrownOfficial

Instagram: montanarosebrown1



Occupation: Economics student

From: Hertfordshire

Where have I seen Montana before? "I've never been in the newspapers myself but my ex was a footballer," she says. "I was seeing a couple of professional rugby players too." We hope that wasn't at the same time!

How she thinks boys would describe her: "I'm independent, spontaneous - I don't like to plan too much. I take every day as it comes. I'm quite fun. I always have massive FOMO."

…and how she’d describe herself: "Funny, sensible... but fun. Can I say fun and funny in the same one?"

Her worst date was when: "This guy just came out with 'Do you want to go halves on a baby?' and i just thought 'no, I don't actually. Not with you.'" Crikey, we don't even know what that's meant to mean.

What she hates in a man: When he makes her pay for Nando's. "This guy who made me pay for half my Nando's," she says of a previous rubbish date. "I offered to pay half because as a lady, I think you should always offer to contribute. But I wasn't expecting him to let me.

"He said yes and I was like, 'It's only £7, are you taking the mick?'. What a stinge-bag! I gave him a tenner and told him to keep the change. I think the majority of the time in a relationship, the guy should always pay."

Her biggest fear in the villa is "finding a boy I like, opening up to him, and getting pied. Nobody likes getting pied." Urban Dictionary defines this as being ignored / rejected...

Anything else I should know? She reckons people would think she's "quite posh" (she went to private school) and Montana is a keen baker, too! Just look at this beauty she whipped up:

Call me nigella 💁🙋🍰🎂 A post shared by Montana Brown (@montanarosebrown1) on Apr 26, 2014 at 12:03pm PDT

