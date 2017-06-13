It has been over fifty years since captain Kirk, Spock and the rest of the crew from the original starship enterprise took to the skies for the first time, and the series may be more popular than ever, thanks to JJ Abrams’ wildly successful film reboots.



So, no surprise that Star Trek: Discovery, the new female-led tv series and the first since Star Trek Enterprise ended in 2005, is building up quite a bit of momentum ahead of its release later on this year.

Here is everything you need to know about the new series.

When is Star Trek: Discovery released on Netflix in the UK?

Sadly there is a bit of a wait ahead, with a rather ambiguous release date of Autumn 2017 being bandied around.

What we do know, however, is that it will not be delivered in one digestible capsule like the majority of Netflix’s shows, but drip-fed weekly. This reflects the decision to broadcast the series as normal television on CBS in the US. Remember the 90s? Kind of like that, but in higher definition.

The good news is that each episode will be available on Netflix just 24 hours after the US broadcast, so UK viewers will only have to dodge spoilers for a day.

Is there a trailer?

Yes. It gives us our first glimpse of the new ship, the new crew and announces that the show will take place a decade before the events of the original series. It also has some rather wonderful music playing over it.

Who will be in the cast?

Michelle Yeoh and Sonequa Martin-Green star as Captain Philippa Georgiou and First Officer Michael Burnham respectively.

They will be joined by deep make-up wearer extraordinaire Doug Jones, AKA the terrifying monsters with eyes in his hands in Pan’s Labyrinth, and Anthony Rapp (A Beautiful Mind).

Yes, I am in @startrekcbs but that doesn't mean I can't be the HUGE NERD FANBOY THAT I AM and declare that I EFFING LOVE THIS TRAILER!!! https://t.co/E1RVNox25E — Anthony Rapp (@albinokid) May 17, 2017

What is going to happen?

In a statement, Netflix said: "The series will feature a new ship, new characters and new missions, while embracing the same ideology and hope for the future that inspired a generation of dreamers and doers."

Pretty ambiguous, I know. But, signs in the trailer suggest that Sonequa Martin Green’s character may be Vulcan. We do not take such matters lightly.

Star Trek: Discovery will air on CBS in the US, and will launch on Netflix in the UK 24 hours after the US premiere