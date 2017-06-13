A new comedy from executive producer Jenji Kohan (OITNB) is on the way to Netflix this June. It’s about female wrestlers in the 1980s and stars the incredible Alison Brie. And, most importantly, it looks great.



Here’s everything you need to know about the potential feel-good hit of the summer:

What is GLOW?

GLOW is an acronym for Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling. It comes from the real-life female wrestling show of the same name that aired in the US in the late 1980s.



The original GLOW has become somewhat of a cult phenomenon in the years since its original run, and a documentary is available on Netflix right now that gives you an insight into how strange and hilarious the whole thing was. Disclaimer: It features a whole lot of white-girl rapping.



The new version takes inspiration from the 1980s show, splicing in its own fictional characters and behind-the-scenes drama to make up the narrative.

When is GLOW season 1 released on Netflix?

All 10 episodes will moonsault onto your account on Friday 23 June.

Is there a trailer?



Yes. It gives us a glimpse of all the wrestlers in action, and sets up the origin story quite nicely.

Who will be in the cast?

Alison Brie (Mad Men, Community) leads the line as Ruth, an out-of-work actress who becomes unwittingly immersed in the world of female wrestling when she answers an ambiguous casting call looking for “unconventional women”.

Marc Maron, the comedian turned podcaster turned actor stars as Sam Sylvia, a washed-up former director who tries his hand as a wrestling coach.

The other GLOWers include British pop singer Kate Nash (remember ‘Foundations’?) Ellen Wong (Scott Pilgrim vs. The World), Britt Baron (Grey’s Anatomy), Betty Gilpin (Nurse jackie) and Sunita Mani (Mr Robot).

What is going to happen?

Netflix are keeping mum on in-depth plot details for the moment. But, of course, it’s not going to be solely about the wrestling, and the shows creators have hinted that they will delve into the drama backstage and in the personal lives of the wrestlers.

Glow will be released on Netflix on Friday 23 June 2017