Your guide to Jimmy McGovern's new Catholic Church drama...

What time is it on TV?

Broken continues on Tuesday 13th June at 9pm on BBC1.

What is it about?

The six-part drama follows Father Michael Kerrigan, a Catholic priest presiding over a Northern urban parish. Modern, maverick and reassuringly flawed, Father Michael is a man who must be confidant, counsellor and confessor to a community struggling to reconcile its beliefs with the realities of daily life in contemporary Britain.

It's written by Jimmy McGovern, who also penned Accused and The Street.

Who's in the cast?

Sean Bean will star as Father Michael Kerrigan, while Anna Friel will play Christina Fitzsimmons, a local woman at the heart of the community who's struggling for cash. Meet the cast here.

Is there a trailer?

Yes. Here you go...