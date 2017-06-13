For the first time fans will have the chance to see a Doctor Who episode accompanied by a live orchestra, with a special screening of upcoming story World Enough and Time featuring the BBC National Orchestra of Wales (who perform the score for the finished series) playing Murray Gold's music in front of an audience.

The screening of episode 11 of the current tenth series of the show will take place at the Wales Millennium centre on Saturday 24th June to coincide with the TV broadcast, and will also include a Q&A with series star Pearl Mackie and head writer Steven Moffat which fans can submit questions for via Doctor Who’s official website and social media feeds.

The event will be hosted by BBC presenter Jason Mohammed with Alastair King on conducting duties, as well as “monsters and surprises” throughout the night.

Tickets are currently available by random ballot from 3pm, Tuesday 13th June until 3pm, Wednesday 14th June, and there are more details about how you can apply for them here. But if you miss out on tickets, not to worry – the Q&A is set to be streamed live on the BBC1 Facebook page and the Doctor Who YouTube channel, so you’ll still get a chance to join in with at least some of the fun.

As for the main event, well, we’d advise learning a few Murray Gold tunes and sitting ready at the keyboard when World Enough and Time hits the screen. It’s just as good as being there yourself, right?

Doctor Who continues on BBC1 this Saturday 17th June at 6:45pm