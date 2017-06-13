Love Island 2017 contestants: who's taking part in ITV2's steamy reality series? Meet the guys and girls looking for love this summer ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW By Radio Times staff Love Island is back on ITV2 this summer, with a new batch of wannabe love birds moving in to the Mallorcan villa. Find out more about all the contestants in this year's series by clicking on the images below. OliviaAtwood ChloeCrowhurst MontanaBrown JessicaShears CamillaThurlow AmberDavies GabrielleAllen Tyne-LexyClarson MarcelSomerville KemCetinay SamGowland ChrisHughes DominicLever Jonny Mitchell continue reading