Love Island is back on ITV2 this summer, with a new batch of wannabe love birds moving in to the Mallorcan villa.

Find out more about all the contestants in this year's series by clicking on the images below.

Olivia
Atwood

Chloe
Crowhurst

Montana
Brown

Jessica
Shears

Camilla
Thurlow

Amber
Davies

Gabrielle
Allen

Tyne-Lexy
Clarson

Marcel
Somerville

Kem
Cetinay

Sam
Gowland

Chris
Hughes

Dominic
Lever

Jonny
 Mitchell