Looking for a serious guide to life when you get your bus pass? Don’t expect it from The Baby Boomers’ Guide to Growing Old, the More4 documentary in which 13 'third age' celebrities talk love, life, work, fun and – whether you like it or not – sex.

It turns out they've got plenty of tips for allaying fears of growing old. Two of these young-at-heart oldies, former tabloid editor Eve Pollard and Tony Blair’s deputy PM John Prescott, explained to Radio Times writer Vincent Graff why it’s never a good idea to slam on the brake pedal…

Eve Pollard, 71

I don’t have all the answers to old age. In fact, I rarely think about it. I have never consciously chosen to keep on working, for example, even though I’m the proud owner of a Freedom Pass (and I will never, ever vote for any political party that takes it away!).

Retirement isn’t for me. Well, at least not yet. For all my working life I have been part of large organisations, magazines or newspapers. And do you know why? In the main, it’s fun. Yes, there are bosses who drive you mad, it can be tiring, exhausting, frustrating, but it’s never lonely.

Loneliness is the scourge of old age, which means there has never been a better time to enjoy those water-cooler moments. To discuss your problems. To hear a joke. To ask advice.

Another by-product of working is the satisfaction of realising you are still useful, still capable. Very good for the self-esteem, which can take a dive as the years go past. Thinking of why I haven’t given up work made me realise that I don’t subscribe to the “o” word.

Yes, there are certain days when my back feels like hell, or I can’t scoop my youngest grandchild, a strapping lad of 11 months, off the floor without very careful thought. There are some sleepless nights, too, and days when cooking a big Sunday lunch can seem like an enormous effort. I’m under no illusions. I’m running in the last lap of life.

But instead of relegating myself to deterioration, I try to regard myself as simply fraying at the edges. Of course, like most women over 50 I know, I am invisible. But I believe that there are positives as you get older.

Pollard with daughter Claudia Winkleman in 2008

Life, as an ancient, is so much better if you really appreciate that you are still alive. You’ve just got to lower your expectations. I know that no man is ever going to wolf-whistle at me or stare moodily at me with a hint of lust again. Yes, you can be a feminist and secretly enjoy that. But I’m realistic: that was then.

Now I have become addicted to the older, wiser man who I know I can make laugh. And believe me, laughing is important. Dancing, on your own or with others, is cheery, too. And girlfriends are essential at any age, but especially now. We used to compare lipsticks, now it’s more likely to be gynaecological checkups…

What I’m really saying is that love is what makes growing up bearable. I had a gloomy childhood with a lovely mum and an impossible father. If my younger self had known how much love and joy I was going to have I would not have believed it.

Yes, I have had great jobs launching a glossy magazine in New York and editing two national newspapers in Britain. I have travelled and met presidents and prime ministers. But the thing that sustains me is the love of family and friends.

So my tip is, if you’re in your 40s, 50s or even 60s, get in touch with your old school friends and farflung family, because you’re going to need them. Then there’s the satisfaction of work.

Of course, not all jobs are as flexible as journalism and many companies aren’t as enlightened as B&Q – a smart company that has a policy of hiring older staff, where I spent a day working for this documentary.

If you cannot find a paying job, why not volunteer? It can be very stimulating. I have been involved with the women’s charity Wellbeing of Women since 2003. Raising money for medical research means you have to keep up with breaking news. Going to meetings with talented people stops your brain from closing down or, as bad, getting stuck in a time warp.

You’re never too old to learn something new. I spent an unlikely day at B&Q, learning about plumbing and attempting to charm customers into buying cushions and wallpaper. I’d never done it before. It’s amazing what you can do – however old you are.