Ooh, where to begin, where to begin? Tonight's Love Island sees a whole lot of conflict – and even a little bit of romance. This calls for a list...

1. Sam calls Chris out over Olivia

After Olivia basically ended things with Sam on Tuesday night, he's been wondering what's behind it and when the gossip reaches him that Chris has been priming Olivia for a takeover behind Sam's back, things get pretty heated...

Chris to Marcel: “Has Chris been snakey behind my back? Is that true?” Marcel: “Chris never really was like ‘I’m going to nick his bird.’ But I think when he realised that there was an opportunity, he kind of thought about it and I think Liv may have said something to Jess about the situation. I did pull him aside and actually said to him ‘if this is what you’re going to do, you need to go and talk to Chlo, you need to go and talk to Sam before you even try to do anything.” Sam approaches Chris: “I think after what I’ve been told we need a word…” “First things first, I’ve nothing against you, no problem. I’m not bothered about you and Liv. But I’ve found out that you’ve gone behind my back.” Chris: “The first time I knew anything about this was today, so nothing’s gone on behind your back before that. That’s the first time I’ve sat down and had a conversation with Liv, genuinely.” Sam: “Don’t start raising your voice with me, I’m telling you now.” Chris: “Sam the first time I’ve spoken to her properly was then, so how can I go behind your back and do anything?” Sam to the boys: “It’s nothing to do with a girl, it’s to do with his manner and the way he’s going about things, and how he’s speaking to people. I think he just needed telling.”

2. Olivia questions what's really bothering Sam

Sam's been telling Liv that he's "not bothered" about their split and that it's Chris's "snakey" behaviour that's riled him, but she's not convinced...

Olivia in the Beach Hut: “This blind sided me because my whole issue with Sam was that he doesn’t care about me. He’s always like ‘I sit back and the girls do the grafting’ and I thought ‘that’s ugly, don’t like it, it’s not for me, you need to graft, you need to work’ but he wasn’t going to do it. And he’s still like ‘I’m not bothered, I’m not bothered.’ He’s bothered.” Sam: “I’m not bothered about me and you, I’m bothered about the fact that he’s gone behind a lad’s back. I’ve just been told that.” Olivia: “By who? We haven’t even spoken before tonight! Just now was the first time we’ve spoken. You are bothered, so that’s why you’re being all jumped up.” Sam: “Me and you had a good few days. The last couple of days it’s just been a bit funny. It’s nothing to do with you, it’s just the fact of ‘do I want to live with someone in here for seven weeks who’s sly and going behind people’s back?’ It’s nothing to do with you, honestly I’m sound with you.”

3. Olivia v Montana ends in tears

Montana's not happy with the way Liv has treated Sam and says so. "Don't get salty with me," Liv warns her – but by the end, one of them's crying salt tears...

Montana: “Liv, I’m going to say it. I just don’t think you need to be confrontational.” Olivia: “You’re proper on his side.” Olivia to Montana later: “Were you digging me out earlier?” Montana: “No, I don’t think you handled the situation, but you know that anyway because I told you. When you came over in the group, it was just awkward for everyone. I wasn’t digging you out, I was just saying that I didn’t think you should have done it in front of everyone, I think you should have just pulled him aside, which you did in the end anyway. Is that alright?” Olivia: “Don’t get salty with me Montana, seriously.” Montana: “I’m not getting salty. I said there and then what the issue was, and that’s it.” Olivia: “I don’t want to fall out with you but it’s not your place to comment on it.” Montana: “That was a group situation where everyone felt uncomfortable.” Olivia: “It’s not a group situation that was between me and Sam. Me and Sam were together for a week.” Montana: “You made it a group situation. I don’t have a problem with you at all. It was just awkward. It was all sorted and you could have just taken it elsewhere. It was just drama everywhere.” Olivia: “I don’t understand what I did. I stand by why I did because I feel like Sam caused a lot of the situation tonight so that’s what I’m going to stand by.” Montana in the Beach Hut, after being left in tears. “She literally went off on one. I have no idea where it came from. She was bang out of order. It was just a really stupid, immature situation.”

4. Marcel lays it on the line to Olivia

He's probably the nicest person in the villa so you don't necessarily expect confrontation from Marcel but everyone has their breaking point and he does not like the way Liv has been treating Sam...

Marcel to Olivia: “You were being horrible, you were calling the boy a melt. You dumped him and you called him a melt. Continuously, and there’s no reason for it. Don’t be horrible to someone, it’s not nice being horrible like that. Babes, you’re attacking the boy.”

5. There's still some love in the air

At least one couple is getting on. As the group comes together for Jessica's birthday, Dom reads out a poem he's written for her. "If that doesn’t make any girls’ knickers drop, I don’t know what does”, says Jess. Who says romance is dead...

And later on it's off to the Hideaway for the pair of them...

Dom: “Not only do we get alone time, we get alone time in a bed. And it’s not just our bed. It’s the hideaway bed. What happens in the hideaway stays in the hideaway.”

We'll see about that Dom...

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2