Hunter McQueen's crush on teacher Neeta Kaur gets serious in next week's Hollyoaks, when a drunken encounter leads to them going home together and there's a shock declaration of love at the school prom.

Ex-lover Mac Nightingale is desperate to win Neeta back, and it looks like he might succeed when the pair go on a date in this Friday's E4 episode - much to jealous Marnie's horror.

In Tuesday's instalment, Mac is keen to progress his plan to make Neeta his again and calls at her and Sally's flat to beg for another chance. Will Neeta be persuaded, or is she still haunted by Mac's violent behaviour that wrecked their relationship in the first place?

Later that day, stressed Neeta drowns her sorrows in the Dog and makes an exhibition of herself. Finding her drunk and emotional, Hunter gallantly tries to help his teacher - and ends up escorting Miss Kaur home...

Will the combination of booze and forbidden feelings end in extra-curricular passion between the pair? Does Neeta make a drunken mistake? Can Hunter control himself?

There's further developments between the pair on Thursday (E4) when Hunter decides to tell his teacher his true feelings at the school prom. What could possibly go wrong...?

Hollyoaks continues weeknights on E4 at 7pm and on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.