She’s best known to the nation as one half of comedy and presenting double act Mel and Sue – but Mel Giedroyc is “rather enjoying” her solo stint on BBC’s newest Saturday night singing show.

Pitch Battle sees the former Great British Bake Off presenter step out on her own, helming a series in which choirs and musical groups go head to head to win £50,000. Deke Sharon, musical director of blockbuster movie Pitch Perfect, is on board to make sure the songs are slick, while Gareth Malone and Kelis will judge the hopefuls.

“It’s so much fun, I’m not going to lie, the first show I did get a little… ‘oh, where is she?’ Comedy wife, y’know, but I’m rather enjoying it I must say”, Giedroyc told RadioTimes.com and other press at a recording of the new series.

“As the days wear on I’m rather enjoying the spotlight of attention”, she joked.

“To be honest, you don’t feel like you’re on your own [on stage]”, Giedroyc continued. “Deke [Sharon] is on the comedy balcony, we’ve got the live band, Gareth [Malone] just down the runway, and Kelis. It feels very intimate actually. It feels like a big old living room.”

Pitch Battle, which debuts on BBC1 on Saturday 17th June, seems like a perfect fit for Giedroyc, who utterly loves music. She even admits to throwing in a tune or two “where they’re really not needed, or wanted” during the show.

So it's something of a dream job for the presenter, who regularly teams up with Scott Mills to host Eurovision Song Contest semi-finals, and previously stepped out on stage alone to front the UK’s Eurovision selection process, You Decide.

Could Pitch Battle musical director Deke arrange a Eurovision-winning tune for our Mel to sing? “It’s done”, said Sharon. “We’ll get a Bob Mackie dress, she’ll be like Cher.”

He’s not going to stop there, though. “Mel needs an entire album because Mel has so many different sides to her personality”, he said. “I think Mel needs her own two-hour variety show.”

Over to you BBC powers that be, over to you…

Pitch Battle airs on BBC1 at 7:30pm on Saturday 17th June