Last night brought ITV viewers legal thriller Fearless, with Harry Potter actress Helen McCrory playing human rights lawyer Emma Banville.
And it was a packed opener. In the first episode we saw Emma attempting to overturn a dubious murder conviction, sheltering Syrian refugees in her home, stalked by counter-terrorism agencies – and all while trying to adopt a child with her husband. It was a big story, one suitable for a huge acting talent, according to viewers.
And many bestowed McCrory's performance as worthy of a term in the Tardis.
But she wasn’t the only actor to catch viewers' attention. Many couldn’t believe that Scouse funnyman John Bishop was cast in a serious acting role – despite his work on Skins and Ken Loach’s Route Irish.
However, viewers thought other performances were a little shaky. Specifically the cameraman’s.
And while some were distracted by the camerawork, others were playing their own game of Scandi Noir bingo…
While other were simply trying to knit the plot's many threads together...
If you're in the last group then don't worry: you've got less than a week to catch up before the next episode of the legal thriller (or simply read our review).
Fearless continues on ITV, Monday 9pm