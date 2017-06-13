Last night brought ITV viewers legal thriller Fearless, with Harry Potter actress Helen McCrory playing human rights lawyer Emma Banville.

And it was a packed opener. In the first episode we saw Emma attempting to overturn a dubious murder conviction, sheltering Syrian refugees in her home, stalked by counter-terrorism agencies – and all while trying to adopt a child with her husband. It was a big story, one suitable for a huge acting talent, according to viewers.

#Fearless How amazing was Helen McCrory? Brilliant as ever x — nici stahr (@Nici_Stahr) June 12, 2017

Helen McCrory just keeps getting better and better. Amazing actress. #Fearless — Rachel Pollard (@rachell_lou) June 13, 2017

bloody love an good drama, helen mcrory she's flawless just love her ❤❤❤ #Fearless — Jade♡ (@jadehar21) June 12, 2017

And many bestowed McCrory's performance as worthy of a term in the Tardis.

Can Helen McCrory be the next doctor please #fearless — casey (@casey97a) June 12, 2017

Helen is one of the best actresses we have. Always amazing and so versatile. I would adore her to be a Time Lady. #Fearless #DoctorWho — Diane ☣ (@Brassylassy) June 13, 2017

But she wasn’t the only actor to catch viewers' attention. Many couldn’t believe that Scouse funnyman John Bishop was cast in a serious acting role – despite his work on Skins and Ken Loach’s Route Irish.

#fearless I can't watch John Bishop without expecting him to say something funny. — Rich Lord (@richlord38) June 12, 2017

Just can't get used to John Bishop on #Fearless, keep expecting him to crack a joke! — Deb Little (@Deblittle1) June 12, 2017

#fearless I can't watch John Bishop without expecting him to say something funny. — Rich Lord (@richlord38) June 12, 2017

When will John Bishop start telling jokes? #Fearless — St Mick (@scuzzmonster2) June 12, 2017

However, viewers thought other performances were a little shaky. Specifically the cameraman’s.

Dear TV drama directors, Can we please revert to the old practice of placing cameras on tripods. Us old farts get dizzy easily #Fearless — Old Nicodemus (@oldnicodemus) June 12, 2017

Camera work in #Fearless is like glueing an iPhone to my dogs collar and throwing the ball for her to chase — Bogs_Of_Justice (@BogsOfJustice) June 12, 2017

Breaking News: Theresa May operated the camera for #Fearless — Tim Jefferies (@TimAJefferies) June 12, 2017

And while some were distracted by the camerawork, others were playing their own game of Scandi Noir bingo…

#Fearless How many Scandinavian noir tropes have you spotted? Ariel shot of desolate long road, Volvo Estate, disfunctional main character — Joseph Stewart (@joeclass4) June 12, 2017

To add a touch of Scandi-Noir - they're choc-full of ancient Volvos. Haven't seen one for years here #Volvo #Fearless #mumsfavouritecar — Victoria Isherwood (@VicIsherwood) June 12, 2017

While other were simply trying to knit the plot's many threads together...

I enjoyed first episode of #Fearless but I fear I won't be able to follow all the threads. It's too intriguing not to watch 👏👏 — Susan Taylor (@SUtayl) June 12, 2017

If you're in the last group then don't worry: you've got less than a week to catch up before the next episode of the legal thriller (or simply read our review).

Fearless continues on ITV, Monday 9pm