Billy and Todd will start to get to know Drew's daughter Summer in next week's Coronation Street - only for tragedy to strike while she's in their care.

The upcoming storyline sees Drew drop Summer off on the Street, only for the girl to admit to Billy and Todd that she knows her dad is lining the pair up to be her guardians.

But as Todd warms to Summer after being left moved by her bravery, he ends making a crass joke about sending her to a kids' home - an ill-timed crack that leaves her deeply hurt.

However, worse news is to come when Billy and Todd learn that Drew has died after being rushed to hospital.

As Summer dissolves into tears, Drew's mother Geraldine arrives and it soon transpires that she's not in favour of her late son's plans.

Scenes to be shown on Wednesday 21 June see Geraldine tell Billy and Todd that they are not welcome at Drew's funeral and must never contact Summer again. Will the devastated duo agree to her demands?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of Coronation Street below

