Brian and Cathy may have been hoping to keep their fledgling romance a secret from Roy - but all that looks set to change in next week's episodes of Coronation Street.

The loved-up pair will first be told by Yasmeen that it's high time they stopped behaving like children and that Roy will just have to deal with their relationship.

As ever, procrastinating Brian will be seeing wrestling with the idea of coming clean, but his hand will be forced by Zeedan in scenes to be shown on Friday 23 June.

The upcoming drama sees Brian and Cathy planning to spend time together in the flat after hearing that Roy is going out for the night.

But when Zeedan later encounters Roy out on the street, he decides it's time he knew the truth and sends him upstairs to see Brian.

After returning home, Roy finds that Brian has 'a girlfriend' stuck in the bathroom. The cafe owner insists on helping, but when he spots Cathy's coat on the rack, the game really is up.

As a sheepish Cathy emerges from the bathroom, just how will Roy react?

