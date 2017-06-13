Coronation Street's Craig Tinker will realise that police boss Neil isn't all that he seems in next week's episodes - but will Nathan's co-conspirator be caught?

Viewers have so far seen Neil evade suspicion by posing as a friend to the Platt clan - when all along he's been feeding information to Bethany about groomer Nathan's next move.

And upcoming episodes will see Neil doing his best to keep the family in the dark as Nathan schemes to smuggle Bethany out of the country.

But scenes to be shown on Friday 23 June see Craig start to twig that all is not right with the pervert copper. But will he turn whistleblower and bring Neil down? Or stay silent in the face of his growing doubts?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of Coronation Street below.

