Evil pimp Nathan Curtis will make a final bid for Bethany in next week's Coronation Street. Despite pleas by a worried Mary that she stay in Weatherfield, Bethany will be seen running off with Nathan, who plans to send her pack her off to Belgium while he lies low in Hull.

Corrie fans will see Bethany quiz Nathan about his plans for her, all of which leads to him snapping and demanding that she stop asking questions. So will the scales finally fall from Bethany's eyes as she once again sees a flash of Nathan's temper? And can a frantic Sarah find Bethany before it's too late? Here's actor Christopher Harper on Nathan's last stand:

So, can you talk us through Nathan’s plan to take Bethany out of the country - and what he has planned for her in Belgium?

Nathan is going to leave her high and dry with a “friend” of his. He's going wash his hands of her and move on. She’s been a lot of trouble and this is his last chance to cash in on her.

How does he convince her that they need to leave the country?

As ever, he lies to her about his desire to be together and the strength of his love. He says he's planning on them eloping to the continent. But he doesn’t do a very thorough job - and takes her compliance for granted.

If Nathan doesn't manage to pull this off, what will the consequences be for him?

Through Neil, Nathan is linked to some much bigger, far nastier fish. There is big money changing hands, stakes are high and broken promises aren’t easily forgiven. Nathan will either have to answer to the law or fend off the wrath of the underworld.

Is he able to keep his composure, or does he begin to lose his rag with Bethany?

He is trying to control her through both flattery and fear. But now the clock is against him too. He thinks he’s clever enough to play this game, but things are starting to get very sticky.

Is Nathan worried that his grip on Bethany has begun to loosen?

He thinks if he keeps tightening his grip she will comply, but it starts to have the opposite effect. It’s his arrogance that leads her to start to question him – he stops listening to her and starts responding to what he needs.

Is Neil controlling the situation from the police side of things?

If things don’t go to plan, Neil will want to cut his losses and leave Nathan behind. It’s the rule of thieves. Neil will want to continue to intimidate Bethany to ensure his own safety and Nathan’s meddling will only complicate that for him.

How do you think the viewers will respond to the events of this huge week for Bethany and Nathan?

Bethany will show a lot of courage and do something very difficult. She is actually very clever. I think it’s the moment everyone has been waiting for.

Can you give us any hints on where the story goes from here?

Bethany jumps out of the frying pan and into the fire, but the end of Nathan’s evil control is in sight. However, the effects of abuse can last a lifetime, and Coronation Street take this storyline very seriously. Bethany has a long way to go on the road to recovery.

How are you finding playing Nathan, the more this storyline has progressed?

As his behaviour has become more desperate and his charming façade has worn off, it’s been great playing someone who is falling apart but is trying to convince everyone he’s still the main man. He really is an ugly, selfish and cruel bully.

Has it become more challenging the nastier he has become?

He's the type of person who lives in his own reality and believes his own lies. As these become more far-fetched and his ability to control people declines, it’s been harder to keep a lid on his temper. He’s gone too far and his behaviour shows us he’s panicking.

What has the reaction been like since the more gritty scenes have aired?

People have been really supportive of what I've had to undergo as an actor. But much, much, more importantly people have become more aware of some of the things that victims have had to endure. I am constantly in touch with people from survivor’s charities and they talk to me about the insight Coronation Street is showing. It’s the tip of the iceberg, but it’s great to see it as a main story in a big British soap.

Do you have any ideas on what you'd like your next role to be, after playing someone has awful as Nathan?

I think I can rule out Bond and Doctor Who. This is an exciting time – there’s so much brilliant television out there at the moment. I’d really love to work with some other ex-Corrie actors: Julie Hesmondhalgh, Suranne Jones and Sarah Lancashire are all incredible.

