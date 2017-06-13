Will a shock fling with Coronation Street's Kevin Webster lead to Erica Holroyd's departure? It's the question that all fans of the soap will be asking when the pair end up getting close following bust-ups with their respective partners.

Viewers will see Erica left livid after Dev books a golf trip to Scotland, forgetting that it's her birthday. Kevin, meanwhile, is having a tumultuous time with Anna, who's at loggerheads with him over Faye's future.

When a miserable Erica and Kevin cross paths in scenes to be shown on Friday 23 June, the two of them end up sharing a drink.

Over a bottle of wine, Erica moans to Kevin about Dev's treatment of her. And while Kevin sympathises, just how will he react when Erica leans in for a kiss.

"He thinks it's just a drink, some uncomplicated conversation and just a bit of company. But then a good few glasses later and she goes to kiss him!" says actor Michael Le Vell.

And what reaction can we expect from Kev - after all, he's no stranger to doing the dirty when it comes to relationships?

"Erica is uncomplicated and sexy - she's in a relationship and so is he, so they both have the same to lose. Not that it makes it right, but he is very tempted because they're both feeling very neglected..."

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of Coronation Street below.

And visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.