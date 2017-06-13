Brace yourselves: some famous(ish) faces are heading into the Big Brother house.

In order to spice up this week's shopping task – and annoy viewers who already had a bee in their bonnet about reality stars appearing on this ‘civilian’ Big Brother – a batch of celebs will be brought in to boss around contestants.

For this week's task BB will be inviting CELEBS to stay in the House. The HMs will have to cater to the demands of their VIP guests #BBUK pic.twitter.com/qaBVWrzagv — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) June 12, 2017

Rylan Clark-Neal shared the news on Bit on the Side, but he didn’t give away who the celebs guests would be. We've got a great idea though...

