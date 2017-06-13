Brace yourselves: some famous(ish) faces are heading into the Big Brother house. 

In order to spice up this week's shopping task – and annoy viewers who already had a bee in their bonnet about reality stars appearing on this ‘civilian’ Big Brother – a batch of celebs will be brought in to boss around contestants.

Rylan Clark-Neal shared the news on Bit on the Side, but he didn’t give away who the celebs guests would be. We've got a great idea though...

Big Brother continues 10pm tonight on C5

Big Brother 2017: meet the housemates

Lotan
Carter

Kayleigh
Morris

Imran
Javeed

Sukhvinder
Javeed

Deborah
Agboola

Hannah
Agboola

Charlotte
Keys

 

Mandy
Longworth


Chanelle
McCleary

Arthur
Fulford

Ellie
Young

Raphael
Korine


Rebecca
Jane

Kieran
Lee

 

Joe
Quaranta

 

 