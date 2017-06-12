Love Island 2017 contestants: Chloe Crowhurst

Age: 22

Occupation: Executive Assistant

From: Essex

Her opinion on pigs: We don't mean the oinking sort, but the boy kind. "I meet so many pigs!" she exclaims. "I mean, boys in Essex - come on! They're not great. I want to be loved up but they're just pigs. I'm ready and willing to meet someone nice."

How she thinks boys would describe her: "I'm very caring, and I would definitely do anything for anybody, especially if I love them. I'm funny, I have a laugh all the time. I'm great to go out with on nights out and stuff. I mingle with anybody." But her ex-boyfriend would probably say: "That I am an evil cow."

…and how she’d describe herself: "I think I’m really personable and bubbly and outgoing. I'm a bit clumsy and funny and I don't take myself too seriously."

What Chloe hates in a bloke: "Someone really arrogant, and trying it on with all the girls. That's the biggest turn-off. Come on now, you're not allowed to date all the girls at once! And don't you realise, girls talk to each other?"

The place she always makes friends: "In the girls' loos," apparently. I'm not worried about not getting on with the girls. I'm really friendly," she adds.

On what she's worried about when it comes to being in the villa, Chloe says she's "open minded". "If I don't get picked, I don't get picked," she says. "It wasn't meant to be with that person. But other people will be coming in later so if I don't get lucky early on, maybe the love of my life will come rolling in!"

Anything else I should know? Apart from having fantastic kaftan action (above), she says that every man she's ever been out with has cheated on her. As crap as that is, at least it puts her in good stead for a trip to Love Island!

