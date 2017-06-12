When does Fearless start?

The new series will land on Monday 12th June at 9pm on ITV

What is Fearless about?

Fearless follows dedicated solicitor Emma Banville as she works tirelessly to free a man she thinks was wrongly convicted of killing a schoolgirl in East Anglia.

However, as her investigation digs deeper, she begins to sense powerful forces, in the police and the intelligence services at home and abroad, who want to stop her uncovering the truth.

Who is in the cast?

Harry Potter actor Michael Gambon is the biggest name attached to the show. He’ll be playing a Cambridge University professor in the new drama created by Homeland writer Patrick Harbinson.

He'll be starring alongside Helen McCrory (who'll play Banville). McCrory played Cherie Blair in both The Queen (2006) and The Special Relationship (2010) and more recently appeared as Aunt Poll in Peaky Blinders.

The six-part series also stars comedian John Bishop, Emmy nominee Robin Weigert (Jessica Jones), Jonathan Forbes (Catastrophe), Wunmi Mosaku (Damilola, My Loved Boy) and Marcella’s Jamie Bamber.

Christine Bottomley (In the Club), Rebecca Callard (Ordinary Lives), Emma Hamilton (Mr Selfridge), Kika Markham (Secret State), Jack Shepherd (The Politician's Husband), Sam Swainsbury (Mum) and Happy Valley's Rick Warden will also appear.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, and it looks exciting: