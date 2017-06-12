Poldark galloped back onto BBC1 on Sunday night with a dramatic hour of birth, death and marriage.
Viewers had a good laugh at George's apparent ignorance to the true identity of Elizabeth's newborn son, and the wedding was oohed and aahed over - but some just felt "mugged" at not having seen a single ab from Aidan Turner.
Dwight and Caroline's wedding went down a treat...
But there was one thing missing...
Poldark series three continues next Sunday at 9pm on BBC1 – where there may be better news on the Poldark shirt front. We'll say no more...