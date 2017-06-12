ITV’s new thriller is about a human rights lawyer called Emma Banville known for doggedly defending lost causes.

But when her interest is sparked by the case of Kevin Russell - who was convicted for the murder of a schoolgirl, Linda Simms, 14 years before the action starts – she provokes a hornet's nest with powerful forces within the police and intelligence services who want to stop her uncovering the truth.

Here are the main characters….

Helen McCrory as Emma Banville

Who does she play?

Human rights lawyer Emma starts the drama determined to prove the innocence of Kevin Russell, who was convicted for the murder of schoolgirl Linda Simms 14 years earlier. It’s a crime which Kevin maintains he didn’t commit. Firmly believing there has been a miscarriage of justice, Emma is determined to uncover the truth behind Linda’s death and is prepared to go to whatever lengths she needs to discover what happened and free Kevin. However, as Emma digs deeper into the case, risking her career, personal life and reputation, she begins to sense powerful forces at play within the police and intelligence services who want to stop her …

Where have I seen Helen before?

Helen McCrory is a firm favourite of TV casting directors, her most recent high profile work being in the series Peaky Blinders and Penny Dreadful. She also did a pretty good Cherie Blair in Peter Morgan’s films The Queen and The Special Relationship and has won a trove of accolades for her stage work, most recently appearing in Medea and The Deep Blue Sea.

Jonathan Forbes as Dominic Truelove

Who does he play?

A former police officer, Dominic Truelove now works alongside and assists Emma. They have a close, trusting relationship.

Says Forbes: “Emma could run rings around Dominic when it comes to the legal system. He is almost an apprentice from that point of view. What we imagined was they probably met each other through a case. They may have been on opposing sides and saw something in each other’s dynamism or a spark of humour. And then they found themselves working together. There are times when Dominic is very useful to Emma.”

Where have I seen Jonathan before?

A regular on stage, Forbes has done his fair share of work outside the theatre and will be familiar to fans of Channel 4’s Catastrophe for playing Fergal, the sarky brother of Sharon Horgan’s character.

Sam Swainsbury as Kevin Russell

Who does he play?

Now in his mid-thirties, Kevin Russell has been in prison for 14 years for the murder of Linda Simms in 2003. The 15-year-old’s body was found buried near his workshop whilst he was caretaker at Linda’s school. At the time of his arrest, his fiancée Annie Peterson, was pregnant with their son, Jason. She has moved on since his imprisonment and found another partner (Jason's step-father), but still holds on to a belief in his innocence.

Where have I seen Sam before?

Sam will be most familiar to TV audiences for his role as the slightly gormless son of Lesley Manville's Cathy in BBC comedy Mum.

Rebecca Callard as Annie Peterson

Who does she play?

Annie Peterson is Kevin’s ex-fiancée and has always fought for his cause, firmly believing him to be innocent. It’s Annie who hires Emma at the beginning of the series, having previously approached a number of lawyers in an attempt to get Kevin acquitted. She has a teenage son, Jason, and a new partner.

Where have I seen Rebecca before?

Daughter of Coronation Street actress Beverley Callard, Rebecca's credits include BBC drama series Moving On and Ordinary Lies where she played young lonely accountant Grace Wells.

Wunmi Mosaku as DCS Olivia Greenwood

Who does she play?

Olivia Greenwood was the Investigating Officer on the Linda Simms case and conducted the interview when Kevin Russell confessed to Linda’s murder. There is speculation she may have coerced the confession. She now works for counter terrorism for SO15 and is investigating Yusef Attar, one of Emma’s current clients. She says. "It was great to play someone who is at the top of her game and brilliant at what she does,” says Mosaku. “Her personal life doesn’t come into it. She is completely and utterly focused on justice. And it's quite cool seeing a woman like that.”

Where have I seen Wunmi before?

The rising star won a best supporting actress Bafta earlier this year for her moving performance as Joy Taylor, the mother of murdered schoolboy Damilola Taylor in the recent BBC1 film Damilola, Our Loved Boy. Wunmi has also appeared in Dancing on the Edge, Black Mirror and Don't Take My Baby.