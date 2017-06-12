Fortitude star Luke Treadaway - who is also reportedly in the race to star in the next series of Doctor Who - and Indira Varma (Ellari Sand in Game of Thrones) are set to lead the cast of a new Channel 4 drama called The Truth.

The Truth centres around a woman who has reason to suspect that her new boyfriend is sexually abusing her daughter. After a text tips her off about the alleged events, she can't figure out whether her daughter is actually acting strangely or if she is simply paranoid.

Neil Maskell (Humans, Kill List) also joins the cast, described by Channel 4 as "a film" inspired "by dozens of real-life cases".

It is written and directed by Bafta winner David Nath, whose credits include The Watchman and The Murder Detectives.

''Imagine if your partner was randomly accused of sexually abusing one of your children?" Nath says.

"It's hard to think of a more toxic allegation yet it happens far more often than we realise. This film explores the consequences of an accusation and how it suddenly makes you question everything you thought about the person you live with."

Filming begins in Bristol later this month.