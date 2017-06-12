If you're going to pie someone on (not quite) live TV, at least try to come up with a slightly original way to do it (maybe with an actual pie). Yes Olivia, we're talking to you...

After a week as a couple (approximately a decade in Love Island years), it looks like Sam and Olivia's relationship could be approaching endgame with Olivia making it pretty clear that she's gone off him, even if poor, upbeat Sam thinks everything's still rainbows and puppies (and potential shagging)...

Sam: “Me and Liv, we’re sort of at level where we’re connecting a bit so we just keep doing what we’re doing and then hopefully that’s the aim. Hopefully we’ll just keep progressing to more than friends, it seems to be going well at the minute.” Olivia to the girls: “I think he’s a good looking boy but it’s not sexual chemistry. I can’t imagine having sex with him. And he keeps talking about when we have sex. When we went on a date and that, I thought there was a connection, I was looking at him in a different light. But as the days go on, the amount he’s irritating me is not normal.” Olivia to Sam: “We need to clear the air don’t we? How do you feel? I feel that I’ve pulled away and I feel proper distant from you because we started off as really good friends, so we were together all the time. Since I’ve felt these feelings it’s making me not want to be around you at all. Something’s not right but I can’t put my finger on what it is. You haven’t done anything. You’re one of the best boys in this house and you’ve got a heart of gold. "It’s not you it's me."

Yep, it's gonna be tough to recover from those five little words. Unless Olivia finds herself with no other options at the next re-coupling, of course. That's right Sam, desperation could still save you...

