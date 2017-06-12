Lord Buckethead, the comedy candidate who ran against Theresa May in her Maidenhead constituency in the 2017 General Election, has made his US debut in style.

His pledges to reintroduce Ceefax and transform Birmingham into a star base earned him a laudable 249 votes in the snap election last Thursday.

He may have lost the election to May, but Lord Buckethead's career has since proved significantly more buoyant than the beleaguered PM, making an appearance in the latest episode of US comedy politics show Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.

Lord Buckethead appeared live and in person in the New York studio. Watch the clip in full here.

I have not obliterated John Oliver with a laser. But I am in Earth City New York, I am on @LastWeekTonight, and I do like this glass desk... pic.twitter.com/BAGt1jRmP8 — Lord Buckethead (@LordBuckethead) June 12, 2017

Oliver urged May to name Lord Buckethead as the new Brexit minister to handle negotiations with Brussels.

“Is it an absurd idea? Yes!” Oliver admitted. “But it would not even be close to the stupidest thing you’ve ever done.”

All hail the intergalactic space lord.