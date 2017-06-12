Is there more to Michelle Fowler's mystery man than meets the eye? Judging by tonight's EastEnders, the answer seems to be a resounding yes! Suddenly, those chance meetings on the London Underground are starting to look a whole lot more sinister, what with Tube Guy Tom (Daniel Casey) having now followed Michelle back to Albert Square.

This evening's episode of the BBC1 soap climaxed with Tom standing outside 55 Victoria Road, flicking through images of Michelle that he'd surreptitiously taken on his phone. Just what are you up to, Tom? And is this going to be EastEnders's own version of Clare Mackintosh's stalker thriller I See You?

Tomorrow's episode will see the pair cross paths again and Michelle will learn that the man's name is Tom. But will he be wearing his wedding ring, we wonder?

Yes, don't think we didn't spot that when they first met a few weeks ago after Tom was seen suffering thanks to an impromptu nosebleed.

No doubt this will prove to be yet another disastrous romance for Michelle, who's already made one notorious relationship decision since she returned at Christmas when she got back involved with American student Preston.

But could Tom prove to be a more dangerous attraction?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of all this week's drama on EastEnders below.

