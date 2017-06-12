Broadchurch might have ended with its third and final series earlier this year - but David Tennant hopes his partnership with co-star Olivia Colman isn't over yet.

Their collaboration as crime busters DI Alec Hardy and DS Ellie Miller in the ITV drama won over viewers for its humour and frankness, and Tennant says he would like to work with Colman again.

“She’s lovely to work with, lovely to be around," he told iNews. "And she’s a pal. I’d love to do something with her again.”

Colman has also been tipped to play the new Time Lord in Doctor Who, but Tennant dismissed this rumour, saying: “I think Olivia probably has other things to do."

Colman will next feature in the big screen adaptation of Murder on the Orient Express later this November.