Bette Midler, the famously effusive singer, actress, comedian and film producer, had a long list of thank yous to give in her acceptance speech at the Tony Awards on Sunday night – and no amount of play-off music was going to get in the way of that.

Midler won the Tony for best lead actress in a musical – Hello, Dolly! – and when her speech far exceeded the usual length, orchestral music began to swell in a not-so-subtle effort to make the 71-year-old wrap it up.

Midler wasn't buying it.

In the video above, the music starts playing at about 4 minutes 17 seconds in. Midler keeps speaking for another two minutes.

At first, she simply raised her voice, but eventually she shouted "shut that crap off!" – much to the delight of the audience.

After the music died down, Midler praised Hello Dolly! for its "ability to lift your spirit in these terrible terrible times".