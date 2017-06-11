You've heard of the monster that inhabits the Loch Ness – is this series is even scarier?

What time is The Loch on TV?

The new series will begin on Sunday 11th June at 9pm on ITV.

What is it about?

Think Hamish Macbeth meets Hinterland stopping at Broadchurch. Episode one starts with a corpse tethered to a curling stone found at the bottom of a Scottish loch before another body – this time a gay piano teacher – is found at the bottom of a cliff. Local detective Annie Redford and DCI Lauren Quigley investigate...

Who's in the cast?

The town's detective will be played by Laura Fraser (A Knights's Tale), and the DCI by Siobhan Finneran (Downton Abbey). Other actors include John Sessions, Don Gilet and Gray O'Brien.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, and it makes Scotland look rather breathtaking. You can view it just below: