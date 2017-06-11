The critically acclaimed adaptation of Margaret Atwood's dystopian novel has finally arrived in the UK. Here's how to watch it, who's in the cast, what's the story and more...

What time is it on TV?

The ten-part series continues on Sunday 11th June at 9pm on Channel 4.

What's it about?

An adaptation of Margaret Atwood's dystopian 1985 novel, The Handmaid's Tale follows a group of women who have been enslaved as fertile "handmaids" and are forced to bear children for men from the upper echelons of the regime and their barren wives.

Here are 7 things you might not know about The Handmaid's Tale.

Who's in the cast?

Elisabeth Moss (Mad Men, Top of the Lake), leads the cast. Read our interview with Moss here. She is joined by Alexis Bledel (Gilmore Girls), Samira Wiley (Orange is the new Black), Joseph Fiennes and Max Minghella.

Is it any good?

The series has been incredibly well-received in America, and many have praised it for its poignancy during such an uncertain time for women's rights. It has already been renewed for a second season.

Is there a trailer?

Yes – and Elisabeth Moss is hauntingly good in it. Here you go...